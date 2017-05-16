Senate intelligence panel seeks more details from White House on Trump-Russia meet: congressional sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence committee has asked the White House for information regarding reports that President Donald Trump gave sensitive intelligence information to Russian government officials, according to Becca Watkins, a spokeswoman for committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr.

Congressional investigators are expected to ask for copies of any notes taking during a May 10 meeting between Trump and Russian officials at which intelligence related to recent efforts by militants in Syria to install sophisticated bombs inside laptop computers was discussed, another U.S. official said.