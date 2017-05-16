FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Senate intelligence panel seeks more details from White House on Trump-Russia meet: congressional sources
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 3 months ago

Senate intelligence panel seeks more details from White House on Trump-Russia meet: congressional sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence committee has asked the White House for information regarding reports that President Donald Trump gave sensitive intelligence information to Russian government officials, according to Becca Watkins, a spokeswoman for committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr.

Congressional investigators are expected to ask for copies of any notes taking during a May 10 meeting between Trump and Russian officials at which intelligence related to recent efforts by militants in Syria to install sophisticated bombs inside laptop computers was discussed, another U.S. official said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

