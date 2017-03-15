FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI, NSA chiefs to testify on Trump wiretap claims, Russia: lawmakers
March 15, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 5 months ago

FBI, NSA chiefs to testify on Trump wiretap claims, Russia: lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday they do not believe Trump Tower was tapped during the 2016 presidential campaign and that FBI and NSA directors will testify at a hearing next week about that claim and any Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Republican Chairman Devin Nunes and the committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff, told reporters they do not believe President Donald Trump's phones were tapped, as he asserted without proof, but they want the FBI to provide any evidence at next Monday's hearing.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

