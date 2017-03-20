FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
House intelligence panel chairman says there was no wiretap on Trump Tower
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 20, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 5 months ago

House intelligence panel chairman says there was no wiretap on Trump Tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Trump Tower in New York.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee flatly denied on Monday that there had been a wiretap on President Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, but said it was possible other surveillance was used against Trump.

"Let me be clear: We know there was not a wiretap on Trump Tower. However, it's still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates," Republican Representative Devin Nunes said in his opening statement at a hearing on Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Nunes said "numerous" current and former U.S. officials had leaked potentially classified information, and that his committee intended to identify them to bring them to justice.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.