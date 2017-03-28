FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Politics
March 28, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 5 months ago

House intel panel chief Nunes says he will not divulge his sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) briefs reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Tuesday he will not divulge - even to other members of his panel - who gave him intelligence reports that indicated President Donald Trump and his associates may have been ensnared in incidental intelligence collection.

Asked by an ABC News reporter whether he would inform the other committee members about who gave him the reports he viewed on the White House grounds last week, Nunes said: "We will never reveal those sources and methods."

(This story has been corrected to fix second paragraph to show ABC News reporter asked Nunes, not a Fox News reporter)

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

