FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Obama 'made it known' he was no fan of Flynn: White House spokesman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 8, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 3 months ago

Obama 'made it known' he was no fan of Flynn: White House spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, incoming White House national security adviser, speaks at the U.S. Institute of Peace "2017 Passing the Baton" conference in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama made clear he did not support Michael Flynn during a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, the White House said on Monday.

"It's true that the president, President Obama, made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of General Flynn's," during their one-hour meeting, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. Obama and Trump met at the Oval Office on Nov. 10, two days after the Republican's election victory.

Spicer was asked about new reports that Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn, who was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Democratic president's term, as national security adviser. Trump later dismissed Flynn after less than a month over his contacts with Russian officials.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.