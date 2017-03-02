FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 6 months ago

House Democratic leader calls for Sessions' 'resignation or removal'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "lied under oath" and called for his resignation or removal from office.

Pelosi said in a Twitter post: "We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable."

The Washington Post reported earlier that Sessions did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

