House Democratic leader Pelosi says intel panel chief should recuse himself

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to insist that Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes recuse himself from the panel's investigation of alleged ties between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia.

"Chairman Nunes' discredited behavior has tarnished that office," Pelosi said in a statement. "Speaker Ryan must insist that Chairman Nunes at least recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation immediately. That leadership is long overdue."