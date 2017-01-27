Republican senator wants Russia sanctions put into law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman, commenting on the possible lifting of sanctions on Russia by President Donald Trump, said on Friday lifting them for any reason other than a change of Russian behavior would send the world "a dangerous message."

Portman, a founder and co-chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, said the Senate should work to put sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Ukraine into law. "We must stand by our allies in the region, including Ukraine," the Republican said in a statement.