7 months ago
Republican senator wants Russia sanctions put into law
January 27, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 7 months ago

Republican senator wants Russia sanctions put into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Senator from Ohio Rob Portman enters Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 14, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman, commenting on the possible lifting of sanctions on Russia by President Donald Trump, said on Friday lifting them for any reason other than a change of Russian behavior would send the world "a dangerous message."

Portman, a founder and co-chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, said the Senate should work to put sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Ukraine into law. "We must stand by our allies in the region, including Ukraine," the Republican said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

