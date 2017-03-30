White House aims to be forthright in Congress probes on Russia: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration aims to be forthright with Congressional investigations into Russian involvement with the 2016 U.S. election, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
Spokesman Sean Spicer also declined comment on a New York Times report that said two White House officials helped provide intelligence reports to House of Representatives intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican who was on President Donald Trump's transition team.
