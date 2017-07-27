FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's response to U.S. sanctions to hinge on final bill text: Putin
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 34 minutes ago

Russia's response to U.S. sanctions to hinge on final bill text: Putin

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, at the Hotel Punkaharju in Savonlinna, Finland, July 27, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

SAVONLINNA, Finland (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would be forced to retaliate at some point if Washington pressed ahead with new sanctions against Moscow, but said his response would depend on the final text of the proposed law.

Russia was speaking after the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Moscow and to force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Russia.

Putin, on a visit to Finland, said the proposed U.S. sanctions were "extremely cynical" and an attempt by Washington to safeguard its own geopolitical interests at the expense of its allies in Europe.

Investigations into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential elections were merely a symptom of growing anti-Russian hysteria in the United States, Putin said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

