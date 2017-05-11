FBI has sufficient resources for Russia investigation: McCabe

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI's acting head said on Thursday he believed the agency has sufficient resources to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and he was not aware of any request for more resources.

"If you are referring to the Russia investigation, I do. I believe we have the adequate resources to do it and I know that we have resourced that investigation adequately," acting FBI director Andrew McCabe told lawmakers, adding that he was unaware of any request by the agency for additional resources.

A congressional source said on Wednesday that ousted FBI Director James Comey, days before he was fired by President Donald Trump, told lawmakers he sought more resources for the agency's Russia probe.