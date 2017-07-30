FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says opposes any extra measures against U.S. now: Vesti TV
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 18 minutes ago

Putin says opposes any extra measures against U.S. now: Vesti TV

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia could consider imposing additional measures against the United States but he opposed such moves for now.

"I am against it as of today," Putin said in an interview with Vesti TV.

Moscow ordered the United States on Friday to cut hundreds of diplomatic staff and said it would seize two U.S. diplomatic properties as a response to new U.S. sanctions that were approved nearly unanimously by both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Larry King

