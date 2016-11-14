Russia says ready to move fast to fix ties with Washington: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work fast to repair relations with Washington now that Donald Trump has been elected U.S. president, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday by RIA news agency.

But he said Russian authorities knew little of Trump's policy plans, and recognized there was a difference between his election campaign pledges and the policies he would implement once in office.

Ryabkov said Russia's support for the Iran nuclear deal was unchanged, despite Trump's campaign statements that if elected his priority would be to dismantle the pact, Interfax news reported.