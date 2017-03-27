Ryan has 'full confidence' in House Intelligence election probe

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan has "full confidence" in the investigation of possible Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election campaign being led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a Ryan spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Speaker Ryan has full confidence that Chairman Nunes is conducting a thorough, fair and credible investigation," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an emailed statement.