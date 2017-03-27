FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ryan has 'full confidence' in House Intelligence election probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 27, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

Ryan has 'full confidence' in House Intelligence election probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan has "full confidence" in the investigation of possible Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election campaign being led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a Ryan spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Speaker Ryan has full confidence that Chairman Nunes is conducting a thorough, fair and credible investigation," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.