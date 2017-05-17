FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ryan tries to tamp down Comey memo furor, says has confidence in Trump
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 17, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 3 months ago

Ryan tries to tamp down Comey memo furor, says has confidence in Trump

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan tried to tamp down the furor on Wednesday over reports that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to quash part of his Russia investigation, saying "we need the facts" and adding he has confidence in the president.

Slideshow (4 Images)

"I'm sure we're going to want to hear from Mr. Comey if this happens as he allegedly describes; why didn't he take action at the time? So there are a lot of unanswered questions," Ryan told reporters. "What I told our members is: now is the time to gather all the pertinent information."

Asked if he had confidence in Trump, Ryan said, "I do."

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.