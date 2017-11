WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not be fired or step down, and needs to be allowed to follow his Russia investigation to its end.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks during a ceremony to present the Congressional Gold Medal to Filipino veterans of the Second World War on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“We need to let these career professionals do their jobs, see it through...I don’t think he should be stepping down and I don’t think he should be fired,” Ryan said in an interview on Fox News Sunday.