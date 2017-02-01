FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russia says Trump should be more specific on Syria safe zones plan
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Russia says Trump should be more specific on Syria safe zones plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow, Russia January 24, 2017.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump should be more specific about his proposal to set up safe zones in Syria and said attempts to implement a similar policy in Libya had been tragic.

Speaking at a news conference in Abu Dhabi with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lavrov said he hoped Russia could discuss the issue with the U.S. State Department once it had drawn up more detailed plans for the safe zones.

Lavrov said he did not think, from what he knew so far, that Trump was proposing to roll out safe zones in the same way as it had been done in Libya in 2011.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

