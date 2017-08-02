FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 minutes ago
Trump calls Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Venezuela turmoil
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 16 minutes ago

Trump calls Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the Russia sanctions legislation he signed into law "significantly flawed" and urged Congress to not use the measure to hinder U.S. efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict with its European allies.

"While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed," the Republican president said in a statement. "In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions." 

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.