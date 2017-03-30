Schiff says accepted White House invitation to review intelligence

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Thursday he had accepted the White House's invitation to review intelligence information, although he does not know if that information is the same as reviewed by the committee's Republican chairman, Devin Nunes.

Representative Adam Schiff said the White House's handling of the materials raises "profound questions," noting that White House staff has no reason to pass information to a congressional committee chairman rather than just delivering it to President Donald Trump directly.