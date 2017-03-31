FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Key Democrat calls Flynn immunity request 'grave and momentous' step
March 31, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 5 months ago

Key Democrat calls Flynn immunity request 'grave and momentous' step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee's top Democrat said on Friday that the panel would discuss with the Justice Department and the Senate Intelligence Committee any request for immunity from prosecution from Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff called such a request "a grave and momentous step," noting the interests of the Department of Justice in the matter.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

