5 months ago
Top U.S. intelligence Democrat blasts White House over Nunes documents
April 4, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 5 months ago

Top U.S. intelligence Democrat blasts White House over Nunes documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee blasted the White House on Tuesday for playing a role "in selectively and surreptitiously" providing documents to committee chairman Devin Nunes.

"If the White House had any concerns over these documents, or any other documents, they should have provided them to our committee weeks ago," Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

He said he expected the documents, related to surveillance that swept up some communications by Trump associates, would be available to the full House and Senate intelligence committees "soon."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

