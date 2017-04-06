Schiff: Nunes decision to leave probe on Russia offers 'fresh start'

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said the panel chairman's decision to step aside on Thursday gives the committee an opportunity for a "fresh start" as it examines Russian interference into the U.S. election.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters, also said materials viewed by the panel's Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, at White House would now be made available to all the members on the committee.