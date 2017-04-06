FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Schiff: Nunes decision to leave probe on Russia offers 'fresh start'
April 6, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 4 months ago

Schiff: Nunes decision to leave probe on Russia offers 'fresh start'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said the panel chairman's decision to step aside on Thursday gives the committee an opportunity for a "fresh start" as it examines Russian interference into the U.S. election.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters, also said materials viewed by the panel's Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, at White House would now be made available to all the members on the committee.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

