5 months ago
Top Democrat on House panel says he has seen controversial intel reports
March 31, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 5 months ago

Top Democrat on House panel says he has seen controversial intel reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said intelligence reports he viewed at the White House on Friday were the same documents seen by panel Chairman Devin Nunes last week.

Nunes, a Republican, sparked a controversy last week when he said he had seen documents at the White House that indicated President Donald Trump and associates may have been caught in incidental intelligence collection before the inauguration.

Nunes shared what he had learned with Trump and held a news conference but did not give the information to the rest of the committee, angering Democrats and some Republicans.

Reporting by Eric Beech

