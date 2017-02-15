FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Senate Democrat presses Trump administration amid calls for probe
February 15, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 6 months ago

Top Senate Democrat presses Trump administration amid calls for probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 14, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to preserve all documents related to its dealings with Russia, including during the campaign and transition into office, amid growing pressure for a deeper investigation.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, also said Trump campaign officials should be called on to testify publicly over the matter and said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from any related probe on Russia.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrea Ricci

