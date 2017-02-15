Top Senate Democrat presses Trump administration amid calls for probe

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 14, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to preserve all documents related to its dealings with Russia, including during the campaign and transition into office, amid growing pressure for a deeper investigation.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, also said Trump campaign officials should be called on to testify publicly over the matter and said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from any related probe on Russia.