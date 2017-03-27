FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Senate Democratic leader urges removal of House intel panel chair
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 27, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 5 months ago

Senate Democratic leader urges removal of House intel panel chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, called on Monday for the removal of Republican Representative Devin Nunes as chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee.

Nunes, whose committee is investigating potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, visited the White House the night before announcing he had information indicating Trump associates may have been subject to some level of intelligence activity before Trump took office on Jan. 20.

"Chairman Nunes is falling down on the job and seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.