3 months ago
Top Senate Democrat calls on White House to release Trump-Russia meeting transcripts
May 16, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 3 months ago

Top Senate Democrat calls on White House to release Trump-Russia meeting transcripts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged the White House to immediately release transcripts of U.S. President Donald Trump's May 10 meeting with Russian officials to the relevant lawmakers probing alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 U.S. election.

"Given the gravity of the matter, we need to be able to quickly assess whether or not this report is true and what exactly was said," Schumer said, speaking on the Senate floor amid reports that Trump disclosed intelligence information to senior Russian officials last week. "Producing the transcripts is the only way for this Administration to categorically prove the reports untrue."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

