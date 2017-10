WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not interfere with the investigation by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller or try to fire the former FBI director, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said on Monday after the indictment of Trump campaign aides.

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Current and Projected National Security Threats to the United States" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“The president is not interfering with special counsel Mueller’s position, he’s not firing the special counsel. He’s said that before,” Sekulow said in an interview with CNN.