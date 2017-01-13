FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate intelligence panel to probe Russia hacking
January 13, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 7 months ago

Senate intelligence panel to probe Russia hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man casts his vote into a mock ballot box at an election event hosted at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Kathmandu, Nepal November 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said the panel will investigate allegations Russia used cyber attacks to influence the U.S. presidential election, including any links between Russia and the political campaigns.

The committee plans to interview senior officials of both the Trump and Obama administrations and may issue subpoenas to compel testimony, the panel's Republican chairman, Richard Burr, and its top Democrat, Mark Warner, said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

