FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russia election hacking a top global threat: Democrat on U.S. Senate panel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
May 11, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 3 months ago

Russia election hacking a top global threat: Democrat on U.S. Senate panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks to reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia's attempts to interfere in foreign elections are one of the top worldwide security threats, the senior Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday.

"Russia's direct interference in democratic processes around the globe is a direct assault that we must work together to repel," Senator Mark Warner said as the panel began its annual hearing on worldwide threats, featuring testimony by leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Russia denies such allegations.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.