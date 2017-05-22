FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Senate intelligence to 'vigorously pursue' Flynn testimony
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Senate intelligence to 'vigorously pursue' Flynn testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks during a committee hearing titled "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday they were disappointed Michael Flynn declined their request for an interview and production of subpoenaed documents in their probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

"We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities," the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, and top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.