Senate intelligence to 'vigorously pursue' Flynn testimony

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks during a committee hearing titled "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday they were disappointed Michael Flynn declined their request for an interview and production of subpoenaed documents in their probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

"We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities," the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, and top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said in a joint statement.