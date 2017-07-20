Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times

1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general if he had known Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation, according to a New York Times interview.
"How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you,'" the Times quoted Trump as saying.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler