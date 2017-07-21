FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian envoy overheard saying he discussed campaign with Sessions: Washington Post
#Politics
July 21, 2017 / 11:31 PM / in 27 minutes

Russian envoy overheard saying he discussed campaign with Sessions: Washington Post

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak arrives for a Donald Trump for President campaign event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, April 27, 2016.Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Washington was overheard by U.S. spy agencies telling his bosses he had discussed campaign-related matters, including issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak's accounts of two conversations with Sessions, then a U.S. senator and key foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump, were intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies, the officials told the Post.

Sessions at first failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

