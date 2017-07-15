Trump campaign paid lawyer now representing son $50,000 in June

Donald Trump Jr. (L) gives a thumbs up beside his father Donald Trump (R) after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's presidential re-election campaign made a $50,000 payment in June to the law office now representing Donald Trump Jr. more than a week before revelations that the president's son had met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign.

The payment to the Law Offices of Alan S. Futerfas, dated June 27, was disclosed in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday. It was described as covering "legal consulting" fees. Separately, the campaign also paid Jones Day, the law firm that represented Trump's campaign during the election.

Spokesmen for Trump's re-election campaign and Futerfas could not be immediately reached for comment.

Futerfas was announced as Trump Jr.'s lawyer on Monday after a New York Times report detailed meetings between the president's eldest son and a Russian lawyer.

A federal special counsel and several congressional panels are investigating allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential connections between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Moscow has denied any interference and the president and Trump Jr. have denied any collusion.

The campaign also paid $89,561 to The Trump Corporation for "legal consulting." The company, owned by the president, is not a law firm. They payment was dated June 30th.

In the second quarter of 2017, Trump's re-election campaign raised about $8 million and spent $4.4 million.

Trump filed for re-election the day after taking office - allowing his campaign to continue to raise and spend money while he is in office.

The Federal Election Commission has previously ruled that candidates and federal office holders may spend campaign funds on legal fees that are part of legal actions that would not have been necessary if they were not a candidate.

Trump has also hired outside counsel being led Marc Kasowitz. His campaign finance disclosure did not list any payments to Kasowitz.