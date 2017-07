Donald Trump kisses his son Donald, Jr. at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., a "high-quality person" and appluaded his transparency.

"My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency," Trump said in a brief statement read to reporters by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

