White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will make a statement from the White House after appearing before the Senate Intelligence committee about his contacts with Russia, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

The statement is likely to be in the 12:00 p.m. hour, she said.