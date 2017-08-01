FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 4 minutes ago

Trump son's statement on Russia lawyer meeting was 'true': White House

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Then U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) welcomes his son Donald Trump Jr. to the stage at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire November 11, 2015.Brian Snyder/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had a role in a statement in which his son denied a meeting with a Russian lawyer was related to the 2016 presidential campaign, but a spokeswoman insisted the statement was true.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"He certainly didn't dictate (the statement)," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, "but ... he weighed in, offered suggestion like any father would do."

"The statement that was issued was true and there were no inaccuracies in the statement," Sanders said, even though emails later released by Donald Trump Jr. showed that the subject of the meeting was to be possible damaging information about Trump's rival for the presidency, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

