an hour ago
Tillerson says he will hold weekend talks with Russia's Lavrov in Manila
#World News
August 1, 2017 / 7:28 PM / an hour ago

Tillerson says he will hold weekend talks with Russia's Lavrov in Manila

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila at the weekend, their first meeting since Russia ordered the United States to cut its diplomatic staff by 755.

"Of course it make our life more difficult," Tillerson told reporters at the State Department when asked about the Russian action.

He said he had talked to Lavrov by phone and would be meeting with him face to face this weekend on the margins of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

