3 months ago
Tillerson: Trump did not discuss 'sources, methods' in meeting with Russia's Lavrov
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 3 months ago

Tillerson: Trump did not discuss 'sources, methods' in meeting with Russia's Lavrov

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Yuri Gripas /File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss "sources, methods or military operations" in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday, after reports that Trump disclosed classified information.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations," Tillerson said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by G Crosse

