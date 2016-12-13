FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Many Russian officials have good ties with Tillerson: Kremlin
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 13, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 8 months ago

Many Russian officials have good ties with Tillerson: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin and Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson take part in a signing ceremony at a Rosneft refinery in the Black Sea town of Tuapse, Russia June 15, 2012. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev viaFile Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Not only Russian President Vladimir Putin but many other Russian officials also have good relations with Exxon Mobil Corp's Rex Tillerson, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state.

"He (Tillerson) has actively assisted business cooperation and is known to everyone", Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

Asked whether Tillerson becoming secretary of state could help mend U.S.-Russian ties, Ushakov said: "We want to get out of the crisis state (of our relations), which does not satisfy neither the Russian nor the American side."

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.