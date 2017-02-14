FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine: White House
#World News
February 14, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 6 months ago

Trump expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with teachers and parents on education at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear he expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine and reduce violence in Ukraine, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Tuesday.

"President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea," Spicer said at a daily news briefing. "At the same time, he fully expects to and wants to get along with Russia."

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

