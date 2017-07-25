Trump blasts attorney general, questions Ukraine role in U.S. election with no evidence

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on Republican Senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to blast the investigation into alleged Russian meddling into last year's U.S. election, slamming his attorney general for not investigating his presidential rival in the race and raising questions, without offering evidence, about Ukraine's role.

In a pair of early morning tweets, Trump said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had "taken a very weak position" toward former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and cited "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - quietly working to boost Clinton'."