Russian bank VEB says executives had talks with Trump son-in-law

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Executives of Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) held talks with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, during a bank roadshow in 2016 when it was preparing a new strategy, the bank said on Monday.

The news came as the White House announced that Kushner, a top adviser in the Trump administration, had volunteered to testify to a Senate committee probing whether Russia tried to interfere in last year's presidential election.

"As part of the preparation of the new strategy, executives of Vnesheconombank met with representatives of leading financial institutes in Europe, Asia and America multiple times during 2016," VEB said in an emailed statement.

"During the talks, the existing practices of foreign development banks and promising trends were discussed," the bank said.

It said roadshow meetings took place "with a number of representatives of the largest banks and business establishments of the United States, including Jared Kushner, the head of Kushner Companies".