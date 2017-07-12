FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Senate Judiciary chairman asks how Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. entered U.S.
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Business
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
Breakingviews
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 12:39 AM / an hour ago

Senate Judiciary chairman asks how Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. entered U.S.

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the U.S. administration on Tuesday how the Russian lawyer who met President Donald Trump's son in New York in June 2016 was allowed to enter the United States.

Grassley, in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said U.S. permission for the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to travel to the United States had been set to expire on Jan. 7, 2016, and her request for an extension had been denied, Grassley's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.