Top U.S. Intelligence Democrat blasts Trump over Russia report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said allegations that President Donald Trump released classified information to Russia would be a "slap in the face" to the U.S. intelligence community, if true.

"Risking sources & methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians," Warner said in a comment on Twitter and distributed by his office, referring to a Washington Post report that Trump disclosed classified information to Russia's foreign minister during a meeting last week.