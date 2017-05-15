FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. Intelligence Democrat blasts Trump over Russia report
May 15, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 3 months ago

FILE PHOTO: Senate Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) listens during a committee hearing titled "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said allegations that President Donald Trump released classified information to Russia would be a "slap in the face" to the U.S. intelligence community, if true.

"Risking sources & methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians," Warner said in a comment on Twitter and distributed by his office, referring to a Washington Post report that Trump disclosed classified information to Russia's foreign minister during a meeting last week.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

