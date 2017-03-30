FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
White House says new information has emerged on Russia probe
March 30, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 5 months ago

White House says new information has emerged on Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 30, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has invited the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence panels to review new material relevant to their investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Thursday.

"There has been information, ... material that has ... come to light, and that we want to make sure that the people who are conducting the review have that information," Spicer told reporters without giving details about the information.

"We have invited them up to view it in a classified setting," he said, referring to the Republican chairs and Democratic ranking members of the Senate and House intelligence committees.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

