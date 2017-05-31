FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says will refer questions about Russia probes to Trump's attorney
May 31, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 3 months ago

White House says will refer questions about Russia probes to Trump's attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will said on Wednesday it would refer all questions about investigations into Russia's contacts with President Donald Trump's aides to the president's outside attorney.

"Going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel Marc Kasowitz," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters when asked about a media report on what former FBI Director James Comey planned to say in congressional testimony.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom

