Trump does not recall adviser's suggestion of Putin meeting: White House
November 1, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 40 minutes

Trump does not recall adviser's suggestion of Putin meeting: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday President Donald Trump does not recall a meeting with his foreign policy advisers in March 2016 in which one of them suggested he could arrange a meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“No I don’t believe he does,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing when asked if Trump recalled the suggestion by adviser George Papadopoulos, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
