White House says intelligence report covered more than cyber attacks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Wednesday would not comment on whether a U.S. intelligence report referred to unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump.

But Earnest said the report, presented to President Barack Obama and Trump last week, discussed a number of tactics employed by Moscow in addition to cyber attacks in an attempt to influence the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.

"There's a discussion of this fake news phenomenon in the report as well," Earnest said at a news briefing. "It's important to understand that the report that was compiled by the intelligence community goes beyond just the malicious cyber activity that Russia engaged in."