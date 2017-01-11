FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
White House says intelligence report covered more than cyber attacks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Politics
January 11, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 7 months ago

White House says intelligence report covered more than cyber attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan.Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Wednesday would not comment on whether a U.S. intelligence report referred to unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump.

But Earnest said the report, presented to President Barack Obama and Trump last week, discussed a number of tactics employed by Moscow in addition to cyber attacks in an attempt to influence the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.

"There's a discussion of this fake news phenomenon in the report as well," Earnest said at a news briefing. "It's important to understand that the report that was compiled by the intelligence community goes beyond just the malicious cyber activity that Russia engaged in."

Reporting by David Alexander and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

