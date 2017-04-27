FILE PHOTO - Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, incoming White House national security adviser, speaks at the U.S. Institute of Peace ''2017 Passing the Baton'' conference in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON A White House spokesman said on Thursday it was "appropriate" for a Pentagon agency to investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn for possible wrongdoing in connection with a trip he took to Russia in 2016.

Spokesman Sean Spicer, asked what he thought of the news that the Defense Department's Inspector General was conducting an investigation into the actions of Flynn, a retired Lieutenant General, said: "That's appropriate. If they think that there's wrongdoing, the department's inspector general should look into it. We welcome that."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann and Eric Walsh)