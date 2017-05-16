FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House will not say if Israel provided info Trump discussed with Lavrov
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 3 months ago

White House will not say if Israel provided info Trump discussed with Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House declined to comment on Tuesday on media reports that Israel was the source of sensitive information that President Donald Trump shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a White House meeting last week.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he would not comment on the reports. He also declined to say whether the White House would share transcripts of Trump's meeting with Lavrov with lawmakers who have asked for them.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese

